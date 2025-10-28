Woman arrested over murder of Nepalese man at hotel

Police in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old Nepalese man at a hotel.

According to police, Mami Asaka, a part-time worker, is accused of stabbing the victim, a Japanese language school student, who lived in Narashino City, Chiba Prefecture, in the chest with a kitchen knife at the hotel on the morning of Oct 5, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Asaka called 110 at around 8:05 a.m. and said a man had stabbed himself in their hotel room. An ambulance crew rushed to the scene and found the man lying face down on a bed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was a knife wound approximately 16 centimeters deep in the victim’s left chest, that penetrated the heart and liver.

Asaka was also arrested on suspicion of stealing two knives from a store on Oct 3. Police said the knives were used in the murder.

Police said Asaka has admitted killing her boyfriend and quoted her as saying, "I wanted to die with my boyfriend, and since I was going to die anyway, I thought I might as well steal the knives to do it. But it was a mistake.”

© Japan Today