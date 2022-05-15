Woman arrested over murder of newborn son

Police in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her newborn son by leaving his body in a forest.

According to police, Yuka Tateno, a part-time bar worker, gave birth in early April, Kyodo News reported. Police said she wrapped the infant in a towel and took him to a nearby bamboo forest where she left him. The baby’s body was found on April 13 by a man picking bamboo sprouts.

Police said an analysis of street surveillance camera footage led them to Ogino and a DNA test proved she was the mother of the baby.

Police said Ogino has admitted to the charge. No information was released on who the baby's father was.

