crime

Woman arrested over murder of newborn son

EHIME

Police in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her newborn son by leaving his body in a forest.

According to police, Yuka Tateno, a part-time bar worker, gave birth in early April, Kyodo News reported. Police said she wrapped the infant in a towel and took him to a nearby bamboo forest where she left him. The baby’s body was found on April 13 by a man picking bamboo sprouts.

Police said an analysis of street surveillance camera footage led them to Ogino and a DNA test proved she was the mother of the baby.

Police said Ogino has admitted to the charge. No information was released on who the baby's father was.

This is beyond horrible. Leaving a newborn to succumb to the elements as well as hunger and exposure.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

