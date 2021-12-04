Woman held over murders of husband, son to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Prosecutors in Chiba Prefecture have decided to have a 65-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of killing her 67-year-old husband and their 32-year-old son by setting fire to their house, undergo a three-month psychiatric evaluation.

Toshiko Ohashi has admitted to setting fire to the house in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, at around 6:30 a.m. on Nov 17, Fuji TV reported. Her husband Yoshio and her son Yoshihito were both bedridden.

A neighbor who saw flames coming from the two-story wooden house called 119. It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze. The bodies of Yoshio and Yoshihito were found on the second floor.

Toshiko suffered minor burns. After her arrest, she told police she was worn out from looking after her husband and son, and that her husband, who had suffered a stroke, had been telling her recently that he wanted to die.

Prosecutors said they will wait for the results of the psychiatric evaluation, which will last until March 11, before determining if Ohashi can be held criminally responsible for her act.

