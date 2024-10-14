 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested stabbing man at Chiba shopping center

CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a man in his 60s with a knife at a shopping center.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 12 noon on Sunday at the shopping center in Wakaba Ward, TV Asahi reported. Police quoted witnesses as saying said Kazumi Nagata took a knife out of her bag and stabbed the man in the thighs and waist.

The man suffered only minor injuries, police said, adding that he and the woman did not know each other and that it was apparently a random attack.

Police said Nagata had three knives with her when she was arrested. Just before the incident, there was a fire at Nagata's apartment home, and police are investigating whether there is any connection.

