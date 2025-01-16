Woman assaulted by intruder after returning home

A woman was assaulted by an intruder who kicked her in the stomach after she returned home on Wednesday afternoon in Izumi, Osaka Prefecture.

According to police, the woman called 110 at around 1:35 p.m. and said that a man whom she did not know was in her home when she returned from an outing, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the woman told them the man kicked her in the stomach and left via the second-floor window. The woman was not injured.

The second-floor window had been broken and the interior of the house ransacked, and a ring was reportedly missing.

Police said the intruder is described as being in his 40s, about 165 cm tall and was wearing a khaki jacket. He fled on an orange bicycle.

