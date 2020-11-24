Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman assaulted, robbed in Kobe

KOBE

A 25-year-old woman was punched in the stomach and robbed in Kobe on Sunday.

The victim called 110 at around 11:45 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said she had finished eating an early lunch with an acquaintance and was sitting alone on a bench in Chuo Ward. She was approached by a man who offered to walk her to the train station.

The woman declined further assistance from the man as they approached the station. The male suspect then suddenly kicked her in the stomach and grabbed her wallet, which contained about 80,000 yen in cash.  

The male suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old and of medium build.

