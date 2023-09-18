Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman assaulted, robbed outside Tokyo apartment

TOKYO

A woman in her 20s was assaulted and had her shoulder bag stolen by a man after she returned home in Tokyo early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. at an apartment building in Katsushika Ward, Kyodo News reported. 

The woman told police that after she parked her bicycle, she was walking up the steps to her apartment when a man grabbed her from behind and started to choke her. He yanked her shoulder bag with her wallet containing about 10,000 yen and fled.

Police said the woman told them she briefly lost consciousness. She was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to her neck and bruises to her face which she sustained when she fell down.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the perpetrator.

With current price increase more and more people desperate to get money, safe Japan is only exist in the past.

With current price increase more and more people desperate to get money, safe Japan is only exist in the past.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

