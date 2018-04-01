Woman assaulted, robbed while walking home

A woman was assaulted and robbed by a man as she was walking home early Sunday in Toda, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m., local media reported. The woman, who is in her 30s, told police that she was walking along the sidewalk when a man suddenly came up behind her and grabbed her. The woman said the man groped her breasts and when she resisted, he yanked off her shoulder bag, containing 80,000 yen and other personal items, and ran away.

The man is described as being in his 30s, about 175 cms tall, had long black hair and was wearing a khaki jacket and beige pants.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the assailant.

