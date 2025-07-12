 Japan Today
Woman assaulted, robbed while walking home in Kochi

KOCHI

A woman in her 20s was assaulted and robbed while walking home in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m., NTV reported. Police said the woman told them she was walking home when a man suddenly grabbed her by both shoulders from behind and pulled her down to the ground.

As she fell, items fell out of her bag. The man stole her wallet containing 12,000 yen in cash, her driver's license and credit cards. He then ran away.

The man didn’t take her cell phone and the woman called 110. Police said she suffered abrasions on her left elbow but was not seriously injured. 

The suspect is described as being about 160 to 70 cm tall and was wearing dark clothing from head to toe.

