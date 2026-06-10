 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman attacked by 2 men in Osaka underground shopping mall

1 Comment
OSAKA

A foreign woman in her 20s was attacked by two men, also believed to be foreigners, in an underground shopping mall near JR Tennoji Station in Osaka on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. TV Asahi reported that the woman was stabbed by one of the men as she came out of a restroom, and her bag was stolen.

Police said the woman's life is not in danger.

Sources close to the investigation said the two men may be acquaintances of the victim.

The scene of the incident was the underground shopping mall known as “Abechika."

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

You rush to publish this story probably because it involves foreigners but all other news media is reporting the murdered high school in Kanagawa.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog