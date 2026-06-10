Woman attacked by 2 men in Osaka underground shopping mall

A foreign woman in her 20s was attacked by two men, also believed to be foreigners, in an underground shopping mall near JR Tennoji Station in Osaka on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. TV Asahi reported that the woman was stabbed by one of the men as she came out of a restroom, and her bag was stolen.

Police said the woman's life is not in danger.

Sources close to the investigation said the two men may be acquaintances of the victim.

The scene of the incident was the underground shopping mall known as “Abechika."

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