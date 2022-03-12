Woman attacked by daughter’s ex-boyfriend on Feb 14 dies in hospital

A 40-year-old woman who was attacked by a 17-year-old boy at her apartment Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, on Feb 14, has died of her injuries, police said Sunday.

Police said Shuko Shibata, who suffered a fractured skull, never regained consciousness and died at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Shibata's daughter, 17, and the boy had been classmates in junior high school and had briefly dated.

Police said the boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, forced his way into the second-floor apartment belonging to Shibata, at around 6:10 p.m. on Feb 14. The victim’s daughter was also home at the time and rushed for help from their downstairs neighbor, saying that a thief had knocked on the door and then barged in when her mother opened the door.

When police arrived at the apartment, Shibata and the boy were found collapsed in the hallway. Both were taken to hospital where the boy died on Feb 19.

Police said the boy was wearing a delivery worker's jacket and a cap and was carrying a cardboard box featuring the logo of a major courier company and a sticker with the name Shibata on it. Inside the box were a stun gun, pepper spray, handcuffs, rope and an expandable baton. A blood-stained survival knife was found in the apartment beside the boy.

