Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman attacked by man as she walks home

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

A man attacked a woman in her 20s as she walked home early Friday morning in Fujisawa, Kabasawa Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The woman told police she was walking along a sidewalk when a man approached her from behind and put her in a headlock. When she resisted, the man cut her finger with a knife and then fled.

The woman ran home and told her father who called 110.

The suspect is described as being around 25-30 years old, about 170 cms tall and was dressed all in black.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog