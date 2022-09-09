Woman attacked by man as she walks home

A man attacked a woman in her 20s as she walked home early Friday morning in Fujisawa, Kabasawa Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m., Fuji TV reported. The woman told police she was walking along a sidewalk when a man approached her from behind and put her in a headlock. When she resisted, the man cut her finger with a knife and then fled.

The woman ran home and told her father who called 110.

The suspect is described as being around 25-30 years old, about 170 cms tall and was dressed all in black.

© Japan Today