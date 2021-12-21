Woman attacks 2 passengers with blunt instrument on train in Yokohama

A woman attacked two passengers with a blunt instrument on a subway train in Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday, causing slight head injuries to the female victims, police said.

The perpetrator fled following the attack, which took place around 2 p.m. on the Yokohama Municipal Subway Blue Line bound for Shonandai Station, and remains on the run, the police said, adding they suspect the weapon used was a hammer.

The woman, who appears to be in her 60s and around 150 centimeters tall, suddenly hit a 71-year-old woman and an 18-year-old high school girl, both of whom were seated, according to the police.

The victims reported to the police after getting off the train at different stations.

The incident follows a string of attacks on trains and station premises in the Tokyo area in recent years, including one carried out on Halloween by a man dressed as Batman villain the Joker in which 17 people were injured.

