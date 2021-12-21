Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman attacks 2 passengers with blunt instrument on train in Yokohama

7 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A woman attacked two passengers with a blunt instrument on a subway train in Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday, causing slight head injuries to the female victims, police said.

The perpetrator fled following the attack, which took place around 2 p.m. on the Yokohama Municipal Subway Blue Line bound for Shonandai Station, and remains on the run, the police said, adding they suspect the weapon used was a hammer.

The woman, who appears to be in her 60s and around 150 centimeters tall, suddenly hit a 71-year-old woman and an 18-year-old high school girl, both of whom were seated, according to the police.

The victims reported to the police after getting off the train at different stations.

The incident follows a string of attacks on trains and station premises in the Tokyo area in recent years, including one carried out on Halloween by a man dressed as Batman villain the Joker in which 17 people were injured.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
A 150 cm woman attacking 2 women on a train... Now I've seen everything!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

if it was a blunt instrument, this surely isn’t headline news. Rather, it is possibly trying to make a link between that last joker idiot, and the narrative that Tokyo trains are dangerous, which they are not at all, in my experience of trains the world over.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

if it was a blunt instrument, this surely isn’t headline news. 

Why’s that? Considering a blunt instrument could be a hammer, baseball bat, glass bottle etc, that seems worthy of headline news to me.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

They were probably sitting in the elderly reserved seats on the train and didn't get up for her so she hit them with her umbrella.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The victims reported to the police after getting off the train at different stations.

So no one around wanted to step in and ask if they were alright?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What if someone get attacked in the Sakihan tunnel, where you are about 22 miles from the exit underwater, while in the train

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The fact that the 60's woman could fled the scene without anyone stopping is just ridiculous. Unless people willing to stand up for others and come to others aid, these kind of daring attacks will just keep happening.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

