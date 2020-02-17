Woman awoken by naked intruder in her apartment

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted rape after he broke into the apartment of a woman in her 20s and tried to assault her as she slept.
According to police, the incident occurred early Monday morning in the woman’s apartment in Shinagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. The woman told police she was awoken by a naked man who was top of her. The woman managed to fight him off and called 110.
Police rushed to the apartment and found the man, Ayumu Kitamoto, still there. Police said Kitamoto, who said he is a part-time worker, was drunk at the time of his arrested. The woman, who was not injured, said she did not know the man.© Japan Today
jojo_in_japan
Bet the suspect will plead .... the drunk and can't remember defense.
Toshihiro
People should in the very least, lock their doors and windows when they sleep, safe place or otherwise. Japan should really monitor those who commit crimes while under the influence of alcohol and ban them from buying booze if they commit enough offenses. Alcohol should never be a reason for people to justify things that they do
JJ Jetplane
What is with this title? Should say sexual predators breaks into women's apartment and attempts to rape her in her sleep.
I'm glad she was able to fight him off. Also, I don't know how it was possible, but I'm glad the police were able to arrive in time and still catch him on the premises.
Disillusioned
Yep! Japan is a safe place if you are a middle aged man. However, if you are a child, female or elderly the dangers are no different to anywhere else in the world.
So glad this young lady was not hurt. Hopefully, this loon will receive counselling for his perverted delusions while in jail.
Aly Rustom
That's one hell of an alarm clock.
Aly Rustom
maybe he was hoping not to miss his window to become a sexaul predator and be pardoned on the occasion of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony.
rgcivilian1
Japan is very safe for everyone comparable to other parts of the world. Random acts occur all over the world and can't be stopped 100% so it will happen. Cut out the Japan bashing unless you have credible numbers to back your posts up. Also this is Japan and it has much deep roots that are extremely traditional and should not be lost but protected. Will this eliminate this type of crime, no of course not will it at other countries NO.
Hallowed
Hilarious how an incident like this occurs and it is reported by the news precisely because it is so rare in this country, yet numerous temporary visitors will say this proves Japan is equal to or worse than other countries.
These types of incidents happen in the dozens per day in places like America, with far, far worse outcomes than this incident. You'd be reading for a week just to catch up with the crimes committed in a single day over there.
Shumatsu_Samurai
That statement is not supported by crime statistics.
https://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/stats/Crime/Rape-rate
Rape reports vary from country to country, but there's no reason to believe Japan is particularly unsafe for women.