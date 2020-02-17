Woman awoken by naked intruder in her apartment

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted rape after he broke into the apartment of a woman in her 20s and tried to assault her as she slept.

According to police, the incident occurred early Monday morning in the woman’s apartment in Shinagawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. The woman told police she was awoken by a naked man who was top of her. The woman managed to fight him off and called 110.

Police rushed to the apartment and found the man, Ayumu Kitamoto, still there. Police said Kitamoto, who said he is a part-time worker, was drunk at the time of his arrested. The woman, who was not injured, said she did not know the man.

© Japan Today