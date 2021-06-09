Woman, baby die in suspected murder-suicide after fall from bridge

A woman carrying her baby daughter jumped from a bridge connecting Kansai International Airport to the mainland in Osaka Prefecture on Wednesday. Both died in the incident which police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, they received a call at around 4 p.m. from a witness who said he saw a woman get out of a red car, carrying a baby, and then climb over the bridge railing, Sankei Shimbun reported. When officers arrived at the scene, the car was parked on the bridge. The bodies of the woman and the baby were found floating in the sea about 40 minutes later.

The two were taken to a hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Police said the woman was wearing a one-piece dress and had a shoe on her right foot. The baby girl was dressed in a T-shirt and long pants. There were no visible wounds inflicted on their bodies. Inside the vehicle, officers retrieved the woman’s driver’s license and smartphone.

Police said the woman and her daughter lived in Wakayama Prefecture.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today