crime

Woman, baby girl found dead in apparent murder-suicide leap from building

1 Comment
AOMORI

A woman and a baby girl were found collapsed in a parking lot between an apartment building and a financial institution in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, an employee of the financial institution called 119 at around 8 a.m. Tuesday and said a woman and child were lying on the ground in the parking lot, NHK reported.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, and the baby girl, not yet one year old, bleeding from head injuries. They were both confirmed dead at the scene.

Police believe the woman, holding her baby, may have jumped from one of the upper floors of the 11-story apartment building.

1 Comment
Social workers,hang your heads in shame.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Economic stress of being a single Mom in Japan (or nearly anywhere) is the absolute worst. Add Yen's real asset purchasing power down 5x vs. diversified commodities indexes in since mid 2020 = the WHY, RIP

Endless BOJ Central Bank Money Printing & Global Proxy Wars have Serious Currency & Inflation COSTS

0 ( +0 / -0 )

