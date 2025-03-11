Woman, baby girl found dead in apparent murder-suicide leap from building

A woman and a baby girl were found collapsed in a parking lot between an apartment building and a financial institution in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, in what police believe may have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, an employee of the financial institution called 119 at around 8 a.m. Tuesday and said a woman and child were lying on the ground in the parking lot, NHK reported.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, and the baby girl, not yet one year old, bleeding from head injuries. They were both confirmed dead at the scene.

Police believe the woman, holding her baby, may have jumped from one of the upper floors of the 11-story apartment building.

