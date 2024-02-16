Woman, boyfriend arrested after her 5-year-old daughter dies from hypothermia

Police in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old unemployed woman and her 31-year-old unemployed boyfriend on suspicion of fatally abusing the woman's five-year-old daughter, causing her to die from hypothermia.

According to police, Nanami Miyamoto and her boyfriend Ryo Sekikawa put her daughter Nono in the shower, turned on the cold water and forced her to stand there for an extended period of time between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Jan 7, Kyodo News reported.

After 9:30 p.m., Miyamoto called 119 and said her daughter had lost consciousness. Nono was taken to hospital, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, and died later that night.

Police said an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be acute circulatory failure due to hypothermia. Police said doctors told them that Nono had several bruises on her body, leading police to believe that she may have been subjected to physical abuse multiple times. Miyamoto also has a one-year-old son who was not harmed, police said.

Meanwhile, local media reported Thursday that last September, police received a call from a relative of Sekikawa saying that he and Miyamoto were constantly arguing over raising the two children.

Police notified the Hachinohe Child Welfare Center that the two children might be in danger of being abused. An employee of the welfare center visited the apartment on Oct 31 and spoke with Miyamoto, Sekikawa and saw Nono, but saw no signs that she was being abused.

Miyamoto and her children moved to Hachinohe from Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, in June last year.

