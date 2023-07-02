Woman, boyfriend arrested after leaving her 1-year-old son in car while they played pachinko

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old woman and her 21-year-old boyfriend on suspicion of neglect as guardians after they left her one-year-old son unattended in a car at a pachinko parlor parking lot on Saturday.

Police said Ami Nojima, an unemployed resident of Ibaraki Prefecture, and her boyfriend, Koki Wakaba, a self-professed musician, left Nojima’s son inside a car for approximately 40 minutes at around 6 p.m. on Saturday in Tarumi Ward, Kyodo News reported.

While the couple were playing pachinko, a security guard patrolling the parking lot noticed the boy in the vehicle and notified police. The car was locked and the engine was running. The back seat window was slightly open.

Police said the child’s health was not affected and quoted the couple as saying they thought the boy would be OK for a short time while they played pachinko.

