Woman, boyfriend arrested after leaving her 1-year-old son in car while they played pachinko

8 Comments
KOBE

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old woman and her 21-year-old boyfriend on suspicion of neglect as guardians after they left her one-year-old son unattended in a car at a pachinko parlor parking lot on Saturday.

Police said Ami Nojima, an unemployed resident of Ibaraki Prefecture, and her boyfriend, Koki Wakaba, a self-professed musician, left Nojima’s son inside a car for approximately 40 minutes at around 6 p.m. on Saturday in Tarumi Ward, Kyodo News reported.

While the couple were playing pachinko, a security guard patrolling the parking lot noticed the boy in the vehicle and notified police. The car was locked and the engine was running. The back seat window was slightly open.

Police said the child’s health was not affected and quoted the couple as saying they thought the boy would be OK for a short time while they played pachinko.

you couldn't go one at a time?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Once again irresponsible parents put an innocent child's life in risk.

Fortunate that at a security guard was present, who knows how many times this happened before it was discovered, and what could have happened in the future.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

who knows how many times this happened before

Thats my thought with all the crazy crimes you hear about in Japan, especially the abandoned corpses.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

At least the baby survived this time. Usually in this story, the parents return to find the kid in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Thats my thought with all the crazy crimes you hear about in Japan, especially the abandoned corpses.

You wonder how many times the same corpse was abandoned before the person doing it was caught?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I can't even think about leaving my son in the car to grab a bottle of pop and use the toilet in the combini.

Pachinko is a disease.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Selfish, sick individuals.

Not fit to be parents.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Aircon on, fresh air, 40 minutes? Better than taking inside a cigarette filled, very noisy gambling den.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Charge both with attempted murder and best to put the child up for adoption.

rCharge them both with attempted murder. And for chi

0 ( +0 / -0 )

