Woman, boyfriend arrested after threatening to gouge out her son’s eyes

Police in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, have re-arrested a 35-year-old woman and her 47-year-old boyfriend on suspicion of threatening her elementary school-age son by saying they would "gouge out his eyes."

According to police, the two were arrested on Jan 20 on suspicion of assaulting the child by tying his hands and feet, TV Asahi reported.

The woman and her boyfriend, Katsutoshi Takahashi, who is a farmer, were re-arrested on Monday for threatening to gouge out the boy’s eyes on Nov 24.

Police said the the suspects have admitted to the allegation.

As the child has multiple injuries on his body, police suspect he was abused on a regular basis.

© Japan Today