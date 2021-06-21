Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman, boyfriend arrested for abusing her one-year-old son

FUKUOKA

Police in Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend on suspicion of beating her one-year-old son last December.

According to police, the mother, Juri Oishi, a self-professed care worker, and her boyfriend, Kai Furuta, a company employee, kicked Oishi’s son in the face with their feet and slapped him several times while he was seated in his baby stroller, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident occurred in the elevator at a multi-story parking lot after they had returned from taking the child to a hospital to be treated for unspecified reasons.

However, in late December, the child was taken to hospital again and doctors diagnosed him as having suffered an acute subdural hematoma. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the three lived in a house with Furuta’s two children.

Another one? These always remind me of the lion kingdom where male adults try to kill other males’ offsprings.

