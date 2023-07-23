Woman calls police, saying she killed her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have detained a 39-year-old woman who called them on Monday to say that she had killed her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter
According to police, the woman called 110 at around 6:30 a.m. Monday and said she had stabbed her two children, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment and found the two children bleeding from stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said the woman lived alone with her two children. They said she has not being speaking coherently since being detained.© Japan Today
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
Sad.
A lot more of this type of snapping occurring recently.
I expect a lot more to follow unfortunately.
The last few years, many people have struggled with mental health through fear, trauma, lack of societal understanding and unhealthy isolation.
Simmering to boil.
Stay safe everyone.
Roy Sophveason
Homicides are still at an all-time low in Japan, so low in fact that you can comprehensively report all of them in a regular newspaper. Familicide just sticks out in the news because of its exceptional cruelty.