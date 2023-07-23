Woman calls police, saying she killed her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have detained a 39-year-old woman who called them on Monday to say that she had killed her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter

According to police, the woman called 110 at around 6:30 a.m. Monday and said she had stabbed her two children, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment and found the two children bleeding from stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the woman lived alone with her two children. They said she has not being speaking coherently since being detained.

