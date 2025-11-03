Woman confesses regret, fear of arrest after 1999 Nagoya murder

The apartment, where Namiko Takaba was murdered in November 1999, is pictured in Nagoya on Oct 31. Her husband has continued to rent the apartment since his wife's murder.

A 69-year-old woman arrested for a 1999 murder in Nagoya told investigators that she had long feared being caught and felt depressed each year as the anniversary of the killing approached, police said Monday.

Kumiko Yasufuku was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing Namiko Takaba, then a 32-year-old housewife, at the victim's apartment 26 years ago. The suspect was identified by the victim's husband as his former high school classmate.

"I felt uneasy, and my heart sank whenever the date of the incident drew near. I didn't want to be arrested and cause trouble to my family," she was quoted as telling investigators.

Yasufuku expressed regret over the incident, saying she feels sorry for the victim and has lived with constant anxiety for more than two decades, adding that she could not even look at newspapers about the case, according to police.

The police had questioned Yasufuku several times since August and asked her to voluntarily submit a DNA sample. Although she initially refused, she complied on Thursday and turned herself in to the Nishi Police Station hours later.

A DNA match with blood found at the scene led to her arrest the following day. The victim's husband, aware that bloodstains believed to be those of the perpetrator remained near the entrance, continued renting out the apartment to preserve the crime scene.

Yasufuku, who also lives in Nagoya, is suspected of stabbing Takaba multiple times, causing her to bleed to death, the police said. Takaba was found collapsed in the hallway, while her 2-year-old son was discovered unharmed in the apartment.

