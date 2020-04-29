Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman conned out of ¥14.2 mil in coronavirus scam

TOKYO

A woman her 70s living in in Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward became the victim of an apoden, or “telephone appointment,” scam after receiving a call from a man impersonating her older brother, which resulted in her being conned out of 14.2 million yen.

According to police, a man pretending to be the woman’s brother called between April 23 and April 27 and claimed he needed cash after losing a suitcase containing important documents for a job related to the coronavirus, Sankei Shimbun reported. The caller added that a male acquaintance whom he trusted would come to her home to pick up the money. The woman handed over a total of 14.2 million yen to the man who visited her residence several times.

The victim’s real brother contacted police on April 27 after hearing from his sister what happened. The male suspect who collected the money is about 30 to 35 years old with a medium build and was wearing a gray tracksuit.

