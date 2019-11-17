Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman cyclist injured after bag-snatching incident

2 Comments
SAITAMA

A 66-year-old woman riding her bicycle home was injured after two men snatched her handbag from the bike, in Saitama City on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in Minami Ward. The woman told police she was riding home when two men on a motorcycle came up behind her, then grabbed her handbag from the front basket, and sped off.

The woman sustained injuries to her face and knees after she fell off the bike. A passerby called 110.

Police said the stolen bag contained the woman’s wallet with approximately 15,000 yen in cash and her smartphone. 

Police are currently reviewing street surveillance footage to try and identify the motorcycle the men were riding.

This keeps happening over and over again! As unfair as it sounds and without blaming the victim, women have got to cover their bags in bicycle baskets. I hope she recovers quickly. I’ll bet she puts a cover over her bicycle basket from now on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If they have use the woman phone then gotcha they know where they were hiding.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

