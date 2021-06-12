Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman cyclist killed in hit-and-run with motorbike

KANAGAWA

A 51-year-old woman died Sunday morning after the bicycle she was riding was hit by a motorcycle that kept going in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, Yumiko Yamamoto, a resident of Sagamihara, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A witness called 110 and reported the incident. Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the motorcycle.

Coward. When they get caught cue: I got something but didn’t think it was a person. Typical Japanese excuse

Not enough info. The person who ran needs to be held responsible for doing so, but with the way people ignore bicycle laws in this country the woman could have been at fault for the collision.

