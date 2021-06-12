Woman cyclist killed in hit-and-run with motorbike

A 51-year-old woman died Sunday morning after the bicycle she was riding was hit by a motorcycle that kept going in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, Yumiko Yamamoto, a resident of Sagamihara, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A witness called 110 and reported the incident. Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the motorcycle.

