Man fatally stabs Pokemon shop employee in Tokyo, then kills himself

Photo shows a doorway into the Sunshine City commercial facility in Ikebukuro, Tokyo on Thursday night.

A man fatally stabbed a woman working at a Pokemon store in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district on Thursday evening, before dying from self-inflicted wounds, according to police.

The attacker was identified as Taiki Hirokawa, 26, occupation and residence unknown, and the victim as 21-year-old part-time worker Moe Harukawa of Hachioji, Tokyo.

The two knew each other, and Harukawa had previously consulted the police about being stalked by Hirokawa, an investigative source said.

Both the attacker and the victim were confirmed dead after being transported to a hospital unconscious, according to the police.

Security footage of the incident, which occurred at around 7:15 p.m. at Pokemon Center Mega Tokyo within the Sunshine City commercial building, showed the man entering the store and proceeding to stab the woman in the neck at her store counter.

The attacker also stabbed himself in the neck at the counter, the police said, adding that a bloody weapon was found nearby, covered in a cloth but with its blade visible.

The store sells goods related to the globally popular Japanese media franchise Pokemon, short for "Pocket Monsters," which includes animated films and series, video games and trading cards. The commercial complex is about 700 meters east of Ikebukuro Station.

"I'm shocked at something like this happening where many families visit," said a man in his 30s who witnessed police and security guards running within the facility.

© KYODO