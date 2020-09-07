Woman didn’t report father’s death so she could receive his pension

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of her father.

Police said Hisako Takahashi told them she didn’t report her father’s death because she needed the money from his pension for living expenses, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, a neighbor contacted them on Sunday and said he had neither seen nor heard from Takahashi’s father for some time and that a foul odor was coming from the house.

Police visited the house and found the man’s body, fully clothed, lying in the hallway. There were no signs of external injury on the body which had begun to decay.

Takahashi was quoted by police as saying her father died about a month ago but she didn’t report his death because his pension was her only source of income.

