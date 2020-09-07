Woman didn’t report father’s death so she could receive his pension

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of her father.
Police said Hisako Takahashi told them she didn’t report her father’s death because she needed the money from his pension for living expenses, Sankei Shimbun reported.
According to police, a neighbor contacted them on Sunday and said he had neither seen nor heard from Takahashi’s father for some time and that a foul odor was coming from the house.
Police visited the house and found the man’s body, fully clothed, lying in the hallway. There were no signs of external injury on the body which had begun to decay.
Takahashi was quoted by police as saying her father died about a month ago but she didn’t report his death because his pension was her only source of income.© Japan Today
Bugle Boy of Company B
Different names, same story.
JJ Jetplane
Yep. Something like this isn't a story. It's way too common.
oldman_13
Happens way too often it seems there.
sakurasuki
Not only she doesn't have any money, funeral services can be expensive in Japan. It can cost more than 2 millions.
Cricky
Keeping a rotting corpse in the hallway, could have made a better choice for storage. With death taxes being ridiculously high, and a social net that is a failure. I don't blame an unemployed 51yo woman for being desperate enough to do this.