Woman dies after being beaten by 2 men outside Chiba home

A woman died after being beaten by two men at the entrance to her house in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

The woman, who was in her late 20s or early 30s, is reported to be a Chinese national, Kyodo News reported. The two men who attacked her are still at large.

Police said they received a call at around 3 a.m. from a passerby reporting that two men were beating and kicking a woman.

The victim was rushed to hospital where she died about three hours later due to hemorrhagic shock. Police said she had injuries all over her body and face.

The scene of the crime is about 1.8 kilometers from JR Kita-Matsudo Station.

