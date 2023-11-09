Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman dies after being beaten by 2 men outside Chiba home

MATSUDO, Chiba

A woman died after being beaten by two men at the entrance to her house in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

The woman, who was in her late 20s or early 30s, is reported to be a Chinese national, Kyodo News reported. The two men who attacked her are still at large.

Police said they received a call at around 3 a.m. from a passerby reporting that two men were beating and kicking a woman.

The victim was rushed to hospital where she died about three hours later due to hemorrhagic shock. Police said she had injuries all over her body and face.

The scene of the crime is about 1.8 kilometers from JR Kita-Matsudo Station.

Catch them. Hang them.

Rest in Peace to the poor young woman.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I cycled past the crime scene this morning.

Tons of police and TV.

It apparently happened in a very quiet cup-de-sac.

RIP to the lady.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Matsudo city is a bad dirty city

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Poor lady

RIP

condolences to her family and friends

0 ( +0 / -0 )

