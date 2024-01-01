Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman dies after being found beaten on street in Kitakyushu

0 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

A woman died Monday morning after she was found collapsed on a street in Kitakyushu on Sunday night.

A passerby called 110 at around 9:55 p.m. Sunday and said that a woman was lying on the street, and that she was bleeding from the face and head, Kyodo News reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she died at around 6 a.m. Monday.

Police said it appeared the woman had been punched several times in the face. Furthermore, her clothes were disheveled when she was found.

Police said they are questioning a group of people who nearby when the woman was found. Police said they had apparently been out drinking together before the incident.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog