Woman dies after being found beaten on street in Kitakyushu

A woman died Monday morning after she was found collapsed on a street in Kitakyushu on Sunday night.

A passerby called 110 at around 9:55 p.m. Sunday and said that a woman was lying on the street, and that she was bleeding from the face and head, Kyodo News reported. The woman was taken to hospital where she died at around 6 a.m. Monday.

Police said it appeared the woman had been punched several times in the face. Furthermore, her clothes were disheveled when she was found.

Police said they are questioning a group of people who nearby when the woman was found. Police said they had apparently been out drinking together before the incident.

© Japan Today