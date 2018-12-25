Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman dies after being hit by bus; driver arrested

0 Comments
TOKYO

A woman in her 70s was hit and killed by an airport limousine bus in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Sunday, police said, adding that the 58-year-old bus driver had been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on a crossing near Kitasenju Station. Fuji TV reported that the Keihin Kyuko bus had just departed from the station bound for Haneda airport when it turned left at an intersection and hit the woman walking on the crossing.

One of the passengers called 110. Police said the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

The bus driver, Kazuyuki Yamanaka, was initially arrested on a charge of reckless driving resulting in injury, but the charge was later upgraded to reckless driving resulting in death.

None of the seven passengers on the bus were injured, police said.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Work

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad? You Shouldn’t.

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Ueda

GaijinPot Travel

Families

We’ve Come A Long Way: Our Foster Baby Is Now A Teenager And She’s Doing Great

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Terrace House’s first openly LGBT member proves Japan’s ignorance toward sexual minorities

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Live

What’s Christmas Like in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog