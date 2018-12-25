Woman dies after being hit by bus; driver arrested

A woman in her 70s was hit and killed by an airport limousine bus in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Sunday, police said, adding that the 58-year-old bus driver had been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on a crossing near Kitasenju Station. Fuji TV reported that the Keihin Kyuko bus had just departed from the station bound for Haneda airport when it turned left at an intersection and hit the woman walking on the crossing.

One of the passengers called 110. Police said the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

The bus driver, Kazuyuki Yamanaka, was initially arrested on a charge of reckless driving resulting in injury, but the charge was later upgraded to reckless driving resulting in death.

None of the seven passengers on the bus were injured, police said.

