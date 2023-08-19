Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman dies after being hit by car driven by 90-year-old man

EHIME

Police in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 90-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he struck and killed a 71-year-old woman with his car.

The incident occurred along National Route 193 at an intersection with no traffic lights at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, local media reported. Police said Miyo Matsuda was crossing the street on her bicycle when she was hit by a light car driven by Motohiro Tokunaga.

Matsuda was taken to hospital where she died 30 minutes after arrival.

