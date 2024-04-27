 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Woman dies after being shoved to the floor at home by 19-year-old son

CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 19-year-old university student on suspicion of causing the death of his 53-year-old mother after he shoved her to the floor at their home.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun quoted police as saying. The man is accused of manhandling his mother and then shoving her to the floor, causing her to sustain severe head injuries. The son call 119 and his mother was taken to hospital.

The woman died on Saturday afternoon and the hospital contacted police.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the allegation and that he lost his temper during am argument with his mother.

manhandling, shoving to the floor, causing severe head injuries... the woman died

involuntary manslaughter for sure, but quite sad nonetheless...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

