Woman dies after jumping from moving car; driver arrested

Police in Shiraoi, Hokkaido, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after a 37-year-old woman jumped out of the front passenger seat of his car while he was driving on Thursday. The woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. along National Route 36, Kyodo News reported. Police said the driver, Naoto Sugita, told them he and the woman, Nobue Kawamura, were arguing when she demanded he stop the car and let her out.

However, Sugita kept driving without slowing down. He was quoted by police as saying Kawamura opened the door and jumped out onto the road. Sugita stopped and called 119. Kawamura was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to severe head injuries, police said.

Police said Sugita and Kawamura lived together in Sapporo.

