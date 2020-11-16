Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman dies from head injuries after being found on Tokyo street

TOKYO

A woman who was found bleeding from a head injury in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on Monday morning died, police said.

The woman was found by a passerby at 5 a.m. near an intersection about 400 meters from Sasazuka Station, Fuji TV reported. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim, who is in her late 60s, had been beaten about the head and that street surveillance camera footage taken an hour earlier showed a man assaulting her with what appears to be a bag while the woman was sitting on a bench at a bus stop.

Japanese men seem to have a huge issue with attacking those who are weaker than them.

