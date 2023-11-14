Woman facing arrest for theft jumps to her death from apartment while police wait

An unemployed 44-year-old woman facing arrest on suspicion of theft apparently jumped to her death from her third-floor apartment in Yokohama on Monday, while police waited for her outside her apartment.

The woman was found collapsed on the ground outside the building in Asahi Ward at around 8:15 a.m., Kyodo News reported.

According to police, officers went to the woman’s apartment and pressed the buzzer. After identifying themselves, they heard the woman ask them to wait because she said she was getting dressed. When she failed to open the door after 15 minutes, police found her lying on the grounds of the building. She was taken to hospital where she died four hours later.

Police believe the woman jumped from her balcony and fell seven meters to the ground.

Police said a warrant for her arrest was issued on November 10 after she allegedly shoplifted food products from a nearby store.

© Japan Today