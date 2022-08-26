Woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend on street in Osaka Prefecture

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of killing his girlfriend.
According to police, Kojiro Yamamoto is accused of stabbing the woman, who was in her 20, at around 10:40 p.m. Friday after they got into an argument as they walked along a street, Kyodo News reported. A passerby called 110.
Yamamoto, who is a university student, remained at the scene and was arrested when police arrived.
The woman, who was stabbed several times in the chest and stomach, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said Yamamoto has been vague about his motive.
2 Comments
WA4TKG
He’s a pathetic looser, that’s his motive.
Being that he was carrying a knife, he obviously planned to do this.
Mocheake
Walking around carrying a knife? This woman was in danger the moment she met this POS. Throw him in jail and throw away the key.