Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend on street in Osaka Prefecture

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of killing his girlfriend.

According to police, Kojiro Yamamoto is accused of stabbing the woman, who was in her 20, at around 10:40 p.m. Friday after they got into an argument as they walked along a street, Kyodo News reported. A passerby called 110.

Yamamoto, who is a university student, remained at the scene and was arrested when police arrived.

The woman, who was stabbed several times in the chest and stomach, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Yamamoto has been vague about his motive.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

He’s a pathetic looser, that’s his motive.

Being that he was carrying a knife, he obviously planned to do this.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Walking around carrying a knife? This woman was in danger the moment she met this POS. Throw him in jail and throw away the key.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog