crime

Woman fatally stabbed in apartment; suspect also dead

AICHI

A woman in her 30s died after being found with knife wounds to her neck and abdomen at her apartment in Toyokawa City, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, a woman believed to be the victim called 110 just after midnight, crying out for help, NTV reported.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found the woman collapsed in a room, bleeding from stab wounds to her neck and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital, but was confirmed dead two hours later.

A man in his 30s was found in the same room, injured and unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead around 2:30 a.m.

Police have not yet released any information about the relationship between the man and woman.

