Woman fatally stabbed in Mie Prefecture; brother-in-law suspected

A 53-year-old woman died after being stabbed at her home in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police said a man called 119 at around 9 a.m. Saturday and said “My wife has been stabbed,” NTV reported. Police rushed to the scene and found Naomi Tanaka lying in the garden. She had multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and chest. She was taken to hospital, but died shortly after arrival.

According to police, Tanaka's husband saw his wife arguing with his younger brother shortly before the incident, and a kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found in the garden.

Police said Tanaka's brother, who was found near the scene, had knife wounds that appear to have been self-inflicted. He was taken to hospital.

Police said they will question him once he recovers.

© Japan Today