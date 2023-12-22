Woman fatally stabbed in restaurant with sword: suspect arrested

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 40s in a family restaurant on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said witnesses told them the man, Chikao Sato, was dining with the woman when they started arguing. Sato stabbed the woman in the chest with a sword that he had brought with him in a bag. He then called 119.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police quoted Sato as saying he lost his temper and stabbed the woman but he did not mean to kill her.

