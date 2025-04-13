 Japan Today
crime

Woman fatally stabbed in supermarket; husband arrested

TOKYO

A woman in her 50s died after she was stabbed in a supermarket in Kiyose, Tokyo, on Sunday morning.

Police said her husband, Takayuki Kanesawa, 58, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at the Seiyu Kiyose store in front of Kiyose Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line, NHK reported. A customer on the third floor of the store called 110 and said a woman had been stabbed.

Police rushed to the store and found the woman unconscious, bleeding from stab wounds to her chest and right arm. A bloodstained knife was on the floor and her husband was standing nearby.

The victim was in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital and confirmed dead shortly after arrival.

Police said Kanesawa has admitted stabbing his wife and quoted him as saying he and his wife had been having a financial dispute.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Do people in this country actually try to help victims and stem the bleeding before paramedics arrive or do they just call and wait?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

