Image: years/iStock
crime

Woman fatally stabbed, mother wounded by intruder in Saga Prefecture

3 Comments
SAGA

A 40-year-old woman was fatally stabbed and her mother, who is in her 70s, wounded by a man who forced his way into their home in Imari City, Saga Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, a neighbor called 110 at around 4:30 p.m. and said that a woman had called for help, saying she and her daughter had been attacked by a stranger, NHK reported.

Police said the two women were rushed to hospital but the daughter, Maiko Mukumoto, died. Her mother sustained injuries to her neck, but her wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the mother told them that when she opened the front door after the intercom rang, a man forced his way into the house and demanded she hand over her cash and wallet.

When she resisted, the intruder stabbed her with a knife. He then stabbed the daughter as she tried to help her mother.

According to the mother, the man appeared to be a foreigner in his 20s with short black hair, and was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, brown pants and a mask.

Police said the intercom has a function for taking pictures of visitors, and said they are trying to identify the suspect.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Find the POS soon! Take no mercy on him!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another sad story.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

.......... and said they are trying to identify the suspect.

Releasing the picture to press and TV would help; it should be heading this article.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Facebook users

