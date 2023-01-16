Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police examine the scene where a woman was fatally stabbed in Fukuoka on Monday night. Photo: KYODO
crime

Woman fatally stabbed on Fukuoka street

FUKUOKA

A woman in her 30s died after being stabbed on a street near a busy train station in the southwestern city of Fukuoka on Monday, police said.

The male suspect, in his 30s to 50s and wearing a black jacket, fled the scene near JR Hakata Station still armed with the knife, the police said.

The police received an emergency call around 6:15 p.m. that a woman was stabbed. She was taken to hospital but later confirmed dead.

A man who works at a company near the site heard a woman's screams from outside around 6 p.m. "It's scary that something like this happened in an office district," he said.

The site is about 200 meters west of the station, a downtown area where office buildings and hotels are located.

