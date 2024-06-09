 Japan Today
crime

Woman fatally stabbed near Yokohama Station; suspect turns himself in

YOKOHAMA

A 33-year-old unemployed man turned himself in at a koban (police box) on Sunday night, three hours after a 57-year-old Filipino woman was fatally stabbed near Yokohama Station.

According to to police, a passerby called 110 just before 8 p.m. and said a woman was collapsed on a street in Nishi Ward and bleeding from the chest, Kyodo News reported. The woman was rushed to a hospital, but died about an hour after arriving.

Police said the woman, Alice Himao Isozaki, had knife wounds to her chest and other parts of her body.

At around 11 p.m., Sachio Ando, who lives in Machida, Tokyo, showed up at a koban near where the victim's body was found, and said he had stabbed a woman whom he didn't know. He had a blood-stained knife with him and was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said Monday that Ando was arrested last year after he tried to kill his mother at their home, and that he had been committed to an institution for therapy, but was released recently.

Great work there. Arrested for trying to kill his mother and only in an institution for a year and then released to kill again.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I don't know Japan is a so dangerous place.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

