Woman fatally stabbed on Tokyo street

A woman in her 20s was fatally stabbed by a man in his 40s on a street in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. about 300 meters south of JR Takadanobaba Station, NHK reported.

The woman was stabbed in the head, neck and abdomen. She was taken to hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

The man suspected of stabbing her was arrested at the scene, with a blood-stained 13-centimeter-long survival knife. Police said he told them he had been having some trouble with the woman but denied intent to kill her.

The woman was streaming a video at the time she was stabbed.

