crime

Woman fatally stabbed on train platform; suspect jumps to his death in front of train

NAGOYA

An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a waiting room on a platform at a train station in Nagoya on Saturday night, police said Sunday, adding that a 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing her apparently killed himself by jumping from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.

The woman was found at around 8 p.m. Saturday, collapsed on a bench in the waiting room on the platform at Motokasadera Station on the Meitetsu Nagoya Main Line, Kyodo News reported. A knife was stuck in her chest, police said. Minutes before she was found, a man jumped from the same platform and was hit by a train.

Police said the man was killed instantly. The woman, Tsukine Kawamura, was taken to hospital where she died about 2 1/2 hours later from three stab wounds to her body.

Police said the suspect, Takuya Minami, lived near the victim and that they had been in a relationship. They said that Kawamura had told friends she had ended their relationship but Minami was trying to get back together with her.

