Woman fatally stabs mother-in-law, injures husband

Police in Wakasa, Fukui Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 89-year-old mother-in-law and attempting to kill her 69-year-old husband.

According to police, Kiyoko Ooto called 110 at around 5 p.m. Thursday and said she had stabbed two people.

Police rushed to the house and found her husband Taro with several stab wounds to his chest and arms. He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Friday. Ooto’s mother-in-law, Hatsue, was found in her room with a stab wound to the chest. She died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Local media quoted a neighbor as saying Ooto and her husband had quarreled about looking after his ailing mother.

