crime

Woman fatally stabs mother-in-law, injures husband

FUKUI

Police in Wakasa, Fukui Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 89-year-old mother-in-law and attempting to kill her 69-year-old husband.

According to police, Kiyoko Ooto called 110 at around 5 p.m. Thursday and said she had stabbed two people.

Police rushed to the house and found her husband Taro with several stab wounds to his chest and arms. He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Friday. Ooto’s mother-in-law, Hatsue, was found in her room with a stab wound to the chest. She died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Local media quoted a neighbor as saying Ooto and her husband had quarreled about looking after his ailing mother.

"Woman arrested over murder of 92-year-old mother-in-law"

The above Murder Story just happened in Kamakura and now this story.  Beware it seems it's Mother In Law Hunting Season in Japan. Two down many more to go, and the next murdered Mother in Law is ???   

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I have heard from various women who are in similar positions of having to care for the in laws and in this case, not enough information as to the cause. Best guess years of frustration and well it appears this was the last straw.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another day, another whacko stabbing in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

