A woman in her 30s was found dead in her apartment in Higashi-Matsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday, police said.

According to police, when the woman failed to show up for work on Wednesday, her 51-year-old colleague went to her apartment at around 7:20 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The door was unlocked and she went in, found the body and called 110.

Police said the victim, who lived alone, had several injuries to the upper part of her body.

