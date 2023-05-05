Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman found dead in apartment; suspect in hospital after attempting suicide

0 Comments
KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

A 39-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Kushiro, Hokkaido, police said Friday, adding that a man suspected of killing her apparently attempted to kill himself and is currently in hospital.

Police said they received a call at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday from a man who said he had stabbed someone. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that police rushed to the address which the man had given them and found the body of Shiho Kosaka, a school teacher, lying in the living room of her first-floor apartment.

Police said she had been stabbed in the neck and chest and was declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found beside the body.

Police traced the call made to them by the man on his smartphone and went to his apartment which is about one kilometer from where the victim lived. They found the man unconscious after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck.

Police said Saturday that the man, who is in his late 30s, remains in a critical condition.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog