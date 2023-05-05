Woman found dead in apartment; suspect in hospital after attempting suicide

A 39-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Kushiro, Hokkaido, police said Friday, adding that a man suspected of killing her apparently attempted to kill himself and is currently in hospital.

Police said they received a call at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday from a man who said he had stabbed someone. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that police rushed to the address which the man had given them and found the body of Shiho Kosaka, a school teacher, lying in the living room of her first-floor apartment.

Police said she had been stabbed in the neck and chest and was declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found beside the body.

Police traced the call made to them by the man on his smartphone and went to his apartment which is about one kilometer from where the victim lived. They found the man unconscious after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck.

Police said Saturday that the man, who is in his late 30s, remains in a critical condition.

© Japan Today