crime

Woman found dead in apartment was asphyxiated, police say

FUKUOKA

Police in Mizumaki, Fukuoka Prefecture, say that a 52-year-old woman who was found dead in her apartment on Monday, was asphyxiated, according to the results of an autopsy.

Tsugumi Tsuji, a part-time worker living alone, failed to show up for work on Monday, Kyodo News reported. She was last seen leaving her workplace last Friday afternoon.

Tsuji’s workplace called police at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday after being unable to contact her. Police went to Tsuji’s apartment at around 8:30 p.m. and found her body.

According to police, there were signs that the apartment had been ransacked, with drawers left open and objects scattered everywhere. Furthermore, the front door was unlocked when police arrived.

Police said the autopsy revealed that Tsuji died about two to three days before her body was found. Her legs and arms showed signs of having been bound, the autopsy showed.

Her neighbors and work colleagues said they were unaware of any trouble that Tsuji might have bene having with anyone.

RIP,lady.

Form this seeks this could be the unfortunate result of some kind of kinky game gone wrong.

When meeting net friends in person for the first time, always meet in a public place where there are many people.

