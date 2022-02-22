Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman found dead in bathtub last year had ¥150 mil life insurance

0 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman who was found dead in her bathtub last July, have learned that she had a ¥150 million life insurance policy.

The woman, Naoko Takai, was found dead in the bathtub, with bandages wrapped tightly around her right hand, at around 11 a.m. last July 26, at her house in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Takai, a company employee who lived alone, was last seen at her office on July 21, prior to the long holiday weekend for the Tokyo Olympics. She was due back at work on July 26.

When she didn't show up for work, Takai's boss contacted one of her relatives and they visited the apartment and found the body. Police said Takai had no pre-existing medical conditions, and no drugs or alcohol were found in her system. Pressure marks were found on her left hand, indicating she may have been restrained by bandages on both arms, police said. An autopsy revealed that she had drowned on or around July 23.

Police said that the life insurance payout beneficiary was Takai’s adopted son, who is in her 20s, but who did not live with her. Police are currently questioning him on a voluntary basis.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog