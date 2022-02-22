Woman found dead in bathtub last year had ¥150 mil life insurance

Osaka Prefectural Police investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman who was found dead in her bathtub last July, have learned that she had a ¥150 million life insurance policy.

The woman, Naoko Takai, was found dead in the bathtub, with bandages wrapped tightly around her right hand, at around 11 a.m. last July 26, at her house in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. Takai, a company employee who lived alone, was last seen at her office on July 21, prior to the long holiday weekend for the Tokyo Olympics. She was due back at work on July 26.

When she didn't show up for work, Takai's boss contacted one of her relatives and they visited the apartment and found the body. Police said Takai had no pre-existing medical conditions, and no drugs or alcohol were found in her system. Pressure marks were found on her left hand, indicating she may have been restrained by bandages on both arms, police said. An autopsy revealed that she had drowned on or around July 23.

Police said that the life insurance payout beneficiary was Takai’s adopted son, who is in her 20s, but who did not live with her. Police are currently questioning him on a voluntary basis.

